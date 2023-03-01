Ratings: Rookie Slips; La Brea Finale, Lone Star and Will Trent Eye Lows

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ FBI led Tuesday both in total viewers and in the demo. Cancellation Jitters: Network Shows in Limbo

CBS | FBI (with 6.6 million viewers and a 0.5 rating) and Most Wanted (4.5 mil/0.3) both dropped a few eyeballs week-to-week yet were steady in the demo, while International (5.4 mil/0.4) was up in viewers/steady in the demo.

NBC | Night Court (3.5 mil/0.4) started dipping again, but American Auto (1.8 mil/0.3) held steady. The already-renewed La Brea‘s two-part season finale drew 1.9 mil/0.2 and then 1.68 mil/0.2, with the latter marking an audience low. TVLine readers gave both the finale and the season an average grade of “A-“; read post mortem.

ABC | The Rookie slipped to its smallest audience since Jan. 3 (4 mil) and its lowest demo number (0.4) since Dec. 4. Feds (2.7 mil/0.3) was steady, but Will Trent (2.6 mil/0.2) hit a demo low.

THE CW | The Winchesters delivered its biggest audience (368K) since Dec. 6 but matched the demo low (0.0) set three weeks back.

FOX | 9-1-1: Lone Star (3.4 mil/0.4) dipped to series lows, after which Accused (1.5 mil/0.2) fell to season lows.

