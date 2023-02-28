Ratings: Alert Audience Gets Small Finale Bump; AGT, Bachelor Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Bachelor and NBC’s AGT: All-Stars tied for the nightly demo win, while CBS’ NCIS copped Monday’s biggest audience. Cancellation Jitters! Network Shows in Limbo

FOX | Alert: Missing Eggs Persons Unit opened its double-episode finale with 2.4 million total viewers — its largest Monday and a best-since-premiere audience — while matching its demo low of 0.2. The second episode drew 2.2 mil (also up vs. last week) and another 0.2. TVLine readers gave the season an average grade of… “B+”?? Read post mortem.

NBC | AGT: All-Stars (5.1 mil/0.6, read recap) ticked up in the demo with its season finale. Quantum Leap (2 mil/0.3) was up a bit in audience from its previous episode.

ABC | The Bachelor (2.9 mil/0.6) ticked up in the demo, while The Good Doctor (3.1 mil/0.3) was flat.

CBS | The Neighborhood (6 mil/0.5) and NCIS: Hawaii (5 mil/0.3) were steady in the demo, while Bobishola (5.5 mil/0.5) and NCIS Episode 450 (6.8 mil/0.5) ticked up.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.