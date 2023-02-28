Outer Banks Season 3: Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Weigh In on John B. and Sarah's Life-Changing Losses

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Outer Banks‘ Season 3 finale. Proceed accordingly.

Not shade to Outer Banks‘ second season — in which Sarah nearly died of a gunshot, among other indignities — but the just-released Season 3 may be the most harrowing yet for both John B. and Sarah.

The reason: Both characters lose their fathers (in the same episode!) when Big John Routledge and Ward Cameron die in the season finale. Ward was shot as he fell from a cliff after charging one of Singh’s guards when he went after Sarah. Big John was hit by one of Singh’s bullets and, though he lived to see John B. and Sarah find the lost gold of El Dorado, he succumbed to his wounds in a boat during the river trip afterward. (Read a full recap here.)

“When I saw the scripts, I was like, ‘Oh, thanks, [executive producers] Jonas [Pate], Josh [Pate] and Shannon [Burke]. You’re really kinda throwing me for a loop here,'” Chase Stokes, who plays John B., tells TVLine. “But challenge was accepted, and I’m really proud of the work we did this year.”

Madelyn Cline, who plays Sarah, says the season ends at a “really, really painful place of resolve” for her character, who is at odds with Ward right up until the moment of his death. But it’s not all gloomy, we promise: We get a dig in at Topper before the end of the interview, and all is well.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Stokes and Cline — flanked by co-stars Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant and Madison Bailey — discuss Season 3’s big losses. Then hit the comments with your thoughts!