Ted Lasso Season 3 Trailer: Ted's in Panic Mode, 'Wonder Kid' Drinks Alone

“Wonder Kid” Nate is all by his lonesome in the first trailer for Ted Lasso Season 3. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

After going to work for Rupert at West Ham United, newly released footage sees AFC Richmond’s former assistant coach sipping a glass of red wine. He’s seated at the window table at his parent’s favorite Greek restaurant, and he looks positively miserable. Compare that to the joyous sight of Isaac, Dani, Colin and several other Richmond players gathered for dinner and drinks. (Perhaps they’re dining at Sam’s Nigerian restaurant?)

Additional trailer highlights include Roy and Keeley holding hands, Ted’s reunion with Henry and Coach Beard’s fainting spell (after Roy offers his former teammates a compliment). We also see Ted suffer yet another panic attack out on the pitch.

“In the 12-episode third season of Ted Lasso, the newly promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate, now hailed as the ‘Wonder Kid,’ has gone to work for Rupert at West Ham United,” according to the official logline. “In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard. Meanwhile, while Ted deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.”

The Emmy-winning comedy returns Wednesday, March 15. New episodes will drop every Wednesday, making it the first Apple TV+ original series to launch mid-week.

Press PLAY on the trailer above, then hit the comments with your reactions.