La Brea Boss Teases Finale's 'Bleak' Aftermath of Explosive Twist, Weighs In on Talk of '6-Episode Final Season'

Amidst talk that La Brea will end with a (very) short Season 3, series boss David Appelbaum shared with TVLine his own current line of thinking.

At the time of the show’s latest renewal, there was a report that Season 3 might constitute the sci-fi drama’s swan song, seeing as the cast will be released from their contracts after that due to the potentially short, six-episode order. That initial order of just six episodes was informed by the looming possible WGA strike, with the aim of writing/filming them all before any potential work stoppage.

With so much in flux, Appelbaum told TVLine on Friday that — at this moment, at least — “We’re not planning to wrap it up.”

With filming on Season 3 set to commence “in about a month” in Australia, Appelbaum said, “We’re flexible at this point. No official decision has been made…. We’re just trying to tell a satisfying story and seeing what comes.

“Right now, they’ve given us six episodes,” the showrunner affirmed. “They might add more episodes as this progresses. but there haven’t been any official decisions. A lot of that stuff is still kind of in flux.”

In the meantime, La Brea fans have a double-episode Season 2 finale to watch and process, this Tuesday night starting at 9/8c. When last we tuned in, a bereft Levi had rigged the Lazarus Tower to go boom, blaming James & Co. as he does for the death of his wife and child back in the 1990s.

The tower’s destruction, among other things, took with it the portal that the Harrises and others hoped to use to get back home. So as you can imagine, “Things are definitely going to be looking very bleak” for those in the Clearing when the finale opens, Appelbaum tells TVLine. “We start the episode really at their low point.

“We’ve seen that the building has been destroyed and the way home for everyone is gone with it, but people are also trying to find new ways for hope, new ways they think they might be able to live down here,” the EP continues. “The thing they’ve been investing in, this way home, is gone. But they’ll see very quickly there’s a new reason for hope — because they’re going to discover the possibility of another portal.”

Any new portal, however, will come as zero relief for Ty, whose circa-2076 cancer-curing meds went down with the tower. As such, you can expect Paara’s terminal husband to have some harsh words for Levi!

“Ty has been undergoing this medical treatment. and now those pills are gone,” Appelbaum notes. “One of the essential stories in the finale is dealing with the fallout between Levi and Ty.”

La Brea‘s second season finale has a lot to live up to, given the multiple WTF? moments that last year’s season-ender delivered. What can viewers expect during Season 2’s own closing moments?

“Some of our characters are going to be brought to new places that we won’t expect, and there are going to be strange new things brought to the world of 10,000 B.C. that we haven’t seen before,” Appelbaum teases.

Akin to the opening credits, “The world of the show is going to be turned upside down as we head into Season 3.”

