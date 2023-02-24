The Umbrella Academy: Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and David Cross Join Cast for Fourth and Final Season

The Umbrella Academy is about to get a lot funnier: Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and David Cross are joining the cast of the Netflix series for its upcoming fourth and final season, TVLine has learned.

Offerman, fresh off his celebrated turn on The Last of Us, and Mullally, who is set to return for Starz’s Party Down revival, will play doctors Gene and Jean Thibedeau, “a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen,” per the official description.

Cross (Arrested Development) will play Sy Grossman, “an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back.”

Cast members Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore are all set to return for the final season as well. Series creator Steve Blackman will also be back as showrunner and executive producer.

Netflix announced in August that Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy — currently shooting in Toronto — would be its last. “I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago,” Blackman said in a statement. “But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for Season 4, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”