The Umbrella Academy Renewed for Fourth and Final Season at Netflix

The Umbrella Academy will be back to fight another day — but just one more day.

Netflix has renewed its adaptation of Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s comics for a fourth and final season, TVLine has learned. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

“I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago,” series creator Steve Blackman said in a statement. “But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for Season 4, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

Cast members Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore are all set to return for the final season; Blackman will be back as showrunner and executive producer as well.

Blackman previously told TVLine that his original vision for the show indeed spanned only four seasons. “I have what I think is an end to the TV show,” Blackman said in June. “Netflix may want more than that, but I have a sweet thought of where I think the show should end and where we’re going.” (Fans of the source material can rest easy, though: Blackman reassured us that Way “wants to do stuff for another decade, and he’s going to do volumes and volumes.”)

Season 3 of the sci-fi drama ended with the newly created kugelblitz — in other words, a black hole — devouring the universe as we know it. Sir Reginald attempted to reprogram the universe entirely before it was destroyed, but his process was interrupted by Allison; thus, the remaining Umbrella Academy and Sparrow Academy siblings were transported to a seemingly half-formed world where they no longer possess their powers.

“There are going to be repercussions, if we’re lucky enough to have a Season 4, of the incomplete programming of the universe,” Blackman shared after Season 3 was released.

The Umbrella Academy‘s renewal has been added to our handy Streaming Scorecard. Give us your thoughts on the pickup in a comment below!