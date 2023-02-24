The Santa Clauses: Eric Stonestreet to Suit Up as 'Mad Santa' in Season 2

The Santa Clauses Season 2 will pit Tim Allen’s holly, jolly Scott Calvin against TV’s erstwhile Fizbo.

Modern Family‘s Eric Stonestreet has joined the cast of the Disney+ sequel series, TVLine has learned. The two-time Emmy winner will play Magnus Antas (aka the Mad Santa), who reigned during the 14th Century and is now returning to try and take down Tim Allen’s Scott Calvin and reclaim the North Pole.

Additionally, The Mysterious Benedict Society‘s Marta Kessler will guest-star as Magnus’ sidekick Olga, a surly, take-no-prisoners gnome who doesn’t understand “feelings” and “empathy.”

In Season 2, “Scott Calvin continues his role as Santa Claus after retirement plans were thwarted when failing to find a worthy successor in Season 1,” according to the official logline. “Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Calvin to eventually take over the ‘family business’ as Santa Claus.”

Returning series regulars include Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra, Austin Kane as Cal and Devin Bright as Noel. Matilda Lawler, who starred in Season 1 as Santa’s chief of staff Betty, will return as a recurring guest star. Additional returnees include Liam Kyle as Gary, Isabella Bennett as Edie, Sasha Knight as Crouton, Ruby Jay as Riley, Mia Lynn Bangunan as Pontoon and Laura San Giacomo as Christmas witch La Befana.

The Santa Clauses, initially conceived as a limited series, was renewed for Season 2 in December. “This franchise has had a lasting impact for so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions,” Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said in a statement at the time. “Bringing it back as a series has been a true gift, and I’m grateful to our producing partners at 20th Television and, of course, Tim Allen and team, that we have yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season.”

A premiere date for Season 2 has not yet been announced.

Are you looking forward to The Santa Clauses Season 2? More so now that Stonestreet is playing Allen’s rival? Sound off in Comments.