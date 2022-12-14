The Santa Clauses Renewed at Disney+

Disney+ is feeling festive these days, it seems: The streamer has renewed Tim Allen’s The Santa Clauses for a second season, TVLine has learned.

“This franchise has had a lasting impact for so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions,” Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said in a statement. “Bringing it back as a series has been a true gift, and I’m grateful to our producing partners at 20th Television and, of course, Tim Allen and team, that we have yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season.”

A continuation of the big-screen franchise that kicked off with 1994’s The Santa Clause, Disney+’s The Santa Clauses stars Allen as Scott Calvin, aka Santa. The series finds Scott struggling to balance the job of Santa with his family, so “upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.” Allen will return for Season 2 along with Elizabeth Mitchell, who co-stars as Carol, aka Mrs. Claus.

The Santa Clauses debuted on Disney+ last month, with its six-episode freshman season wrapping up this Wednesday. Looking forward to stuffing your stocking with more Santa Clauses? Share your thoughts on the renewal in a comment below.