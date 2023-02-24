Peak TV Treasure: South Side

Are you overwhelmed by how much television is available right now? Is life getting in the way of keeping up with the shows you wanna try out? We feel your tube-related pain. Here’s a handy feature that’ll help you locate the hidden gems in this era of Peak TV.

SOUTH SIDE

NETWORK | HBO Max

CREATED BY | Bashir Salahuddin (Late Night With Jimmy Fallon), Diallo Riddle (Late Night With Jimmy Fallon), Sultan Salahuddin (black-ish)

NUMBER OF EPISODES | 28 over three seasons

EPISODE LENGTH | 21-33 mins.

PREMISE | Two friends and budding entrepreneurs, Simon Jones (Sultan Salahuddin) and Kareme “K” Odom (Kareme K. Young), graduate from Kennedy King Community College. With tackle various obstacles to start-up success. By day they are repo employees for Rent-T-Own (RTO), repossessing furniture and appliances from eclectic members of Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood. Each episode follows the daily attempts of Simon and K as they apply their degrees (business administration and planetary studies) to their day jobs while enlisting the help of RTO staff and various members of the Englewood community like their local city council representative Allen Gayle (Riddle). Officer Sandy Goodnight (Bashir Salahuddin) and Officer XenobiaTurner (Chandra Russell) also find themselves in on the action as they encounter comically peculiar cadres on the South Side of Chicago. These gut-busting stories become even more exorbitant and outrageous as the seasons progress.

WORTH YOUR TIME IF YOU ENJOY… | Stories about ridiculous urban legends, lung-popping laughter, and culturally relevant quips with humorous cameos. With homage parody episodes like “Turner’s and Brenda’s Day Off” from Season 2 or Season 3’s “The Spirit of Kwanzaa,” this outlandish comedy will surely offer some fresh comedic relief. This show is definitely for those looking to add to their Black History Month streaming list or a good laugh to ease pandemic fatigue.

YOU SHOULD PROBABLY ALSO KNOW… | This show originated at the Salahuddin’s family table. According to a post on the show’s TikTok channel, Zuri Salahuddin, who plays Stacy, shared with fans that South Side started as a mealtime conversation at her mother’s table. . The series premiered in 2019 on Comedy Central before moving to its new home, HBO Max, ahead of Season 2. Additionally, each season features a variety of familiar faces and recurring cameos by celebrities with roots in the Windy City. Most notably, Lil Rel Howery(Rel), Deon Cole (black-ish), and rappers, Dreezy, Vic Mensa, and Chance the Rapper. This latest season finale featured DMV rapper Cordae playing himself in an episode that found Officer Turner trying to protect him from being captured.

IS IT COMING BACK? | No. Unfortunately, HBO Max cancelled the series in late February.

Watch the Season 3 trailer below, then let us know if you plan to catch up on South Side — or are already a fan!