South Side Cancelled at HBO Max

The South Side crew is closing up shop: HBO Max has cancelled the comedy after three seasons, TVLine has confirmed.

“While HBO Max will not be moving forward with a fourth season of South Side, we are so proud of the rich world Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle and Sultan Salahuddin created,” an HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement. “We thank them and Michael Blieden, Tony Hernandez, the supremely talented cast and crew, and our partners at MTV Entertainment Studios. For three seasons, this beloved series balanced cutting, hyperlocal social commentary about life on the South Side of Chicago with silly, sometimes zany humor. The result was a wholly unique, ambitious, and fearless comedy that could speak to everyone living the American dream.”

South Side starred Sultan Salahuddin and Kareme K. Young as budding entrepreneurs Simon and K, who make a living repossessing furniture and appliances for Rent-T-Own in their Chicago neighborhood. Bashir Salahuddin and Chandra Russell co-starred as local cops Officer Goodnight and Sergeant Turner, while Diallo Riddle played city councilman Allen Gayle. Bashir Salahuddin, Riddle and Sultan Salahuddin co-created the series.

Debuting on Comedy Central in 2019, South Side moved to HBO Max for Season 2, which premiered in 2021. The third and final season debuted on the streamer this past December.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Will you miss hanging out with the South Side crew? Hit the comments to share your reaction to the cancellation.