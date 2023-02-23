Ratings: Kung Fu Ties Audience Low; #OneChicago, Masked Singer Lead

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s #OneChicago tied Fox’s Masked Singer for the Wednesday demo win, while Chicago Fire delivered the night’s largest audience. What's Renewed? What Has Been Cancelled?

NBC | Chicago Med (with 6.3 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating) and Fire (6.8 mil/0.6) were steady in the demo, while P.D. (5.6 mil/0.6, read #Burzek post mortem) ticked up with its 200th episode.

FOX | The Masked Singer (3.8 mil/0.6) was steady, while Special Forces: WTT (1.8 mil/0.3) dipped.

THE CW | The Flash (490K/0.1, read recap) dipped to its second smallest audience ever, while on-the-bubble Kung Fu (360K/0.1) matched its audience low (set Nov. 16).

CBS | Leading out of TPIR at Night (4.3 mil/0.5), Tough as Nails‘ double-episode finale did 2.2 mil/0.3 and then 1.9 mil/0.2.

ABC | The Conners (3.6 mil/0.5, read recap), The Goldbergs (2.4 mil/0.2), Abbott (2.6 mil/0.5, read recap), Not Dead Yet (2.3 mil/0.3) and A Million Little Things (1.7 mil/0.2, read recap) were all steady in the demo, though AMLT dipped to a new audience low.

