Alison Brie and Jake Lacy Join Peacock's Limited Series Adaptation of Liane Moriarty's Apples Never Fall

Alison Brie (Community, GLOW) and Jake Lacy (A Friend of the Family, The White Lotus) have joined the cast for Peacock’s upcoming limited series Apples Never Fall, the streaming service announced Thursday.

As previously reported, the series will also star Annette Bening (American Beauty, The Kids Are All Right) and Sam Neill (Jurassic Park, Peaky Blinders).

Apples Never Fall — based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers) — centers on Joy and Stan Delaney, played by Bening and Neill, a seemingly normal married couple who have just sold their famed tennis academy to finally enjoy the life of leisure to which they have always aspired. Shortly thereafter, Joy disappears. The couple’s four adult children are left trying to piece together their parents’ relationship and family history with fresh eyes.

Lacy will play Troy Delaney, the family’s second-oldest child who competed as a young tennis player and now works as a venture capitalist. Brie will play the role of Amy Delaney, the oldest child and the black sheep of the family who jumps from one career path to another.

Melanie Marnich (The OA, The Affair) will serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the series. David Heyman (Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood) will also executive-produce alongside Moriarty, Albert Page (Love, Victor, Dave), Jillian Share (Pacific Rim, 42) and Chris Sweeney (The Tourist, Back to Life). Sweeney also will direct multiple episodes, including the premiere.