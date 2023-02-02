Annette Bening to Star in Peacock's Limited Series Adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s Apples Never Fall

Following a near 20-year hiatus from television, Annette Bening will make her return to the small screen as Joy Delaney in Peacock’s Apples Never Fall, Peacock has announced.

Benning’s last significant TV gig was the 2005 HBO pic Mrs. Harris.

Apples Never Fall — based on Liane Moriarty’s (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers) bestselling novel of the same name — centers on Joy and Stan Delaney, a seemingly normal married couple who have just sold their famed tennis academy to finally enjoy the life of leisure to which they have always aspired. Shortly thereafter, Joy disappears. The couple’s four adult children are left trying to piece together their parents’ relationship and family history with fresh eyes.

Melanie Marnich (The OA, The Affair) serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the series. David Heyman (Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood) will also executive produce, alongside Moriarty, Albert Page (Love, Victor, Dave) and Jillian Share (Pacific Rim, 42). In addition to executive producing, Chris Sweeney (The Tourist, Back to Life) will direct multiple episodes, including the first.