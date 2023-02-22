True Blood Reboot Dead at HBO

HBO is no longer eyeing a return trip to Bon Temps.

Casey Bloys, CEO of HBO and HBO Max, confirms to our sister pub Variety that a reboot of True Blood — which had been in development at the premium cabler — is dead because “nothing… felt like it got there.”

As our initial December 2020 scoop noted, Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa was attached as exec producer and was co-writing the script with NOS4A2 EP Jami O’Brien. Additionally, Alan Ball — who created the original True Blood for HBO in 2008, and remained its showrunner for five of its seven seasons — was poised to return as an exec producer.

Back in February 2021, Bloys provided TVLine with an update on the potential new iteration. “There’s no green light imminent on that,” he tells us. “We definitely have a writer working on an idea for sure, but I think that it’s fair to say it’s not quite as far along as people think. It’s [not] coming on the air next year. It’s a long way away from that.

“We’ll have to see how it comes together,” Bloys added at the time. “Like with any development, you want to see [if] it [is] a story worth telling. Is it engaging? Does it add to the original? And we’ll see.”

Based on Charlaine Harris’ Southern Vampire Mysteries novels, OG True Blood — which concluded in Aug. 2014 — was a monster smash for HBO, ranking (at the time) as the network’s most-watched series since The Sopranos. It starred Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Alexander Skarsgård, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Rutina Wesley, Kristin Bauer van Straten, Lauren Bowles, Carrie Preston, Chris Bauer, Deborah Ann Woll, Joe Manganiello and the late Nelsan Ellis.