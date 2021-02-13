True Blood: HBO Boss Says Prospective Reboot Must Be a 'Story Worth Telling'

HBO is indeed eyeing a return trip to Bon Temps.

Confirming our exclusive report from December, HBO boss Casey Bloys says a True Blood reboot is “in development” at the premium cabler, although he stresses that the project is in its infancy. Best TV Vampires of All Time

“There’s no green light imminent on that,” he tells us. “I wouldn’t say it’s as far along as, say, the Game of Thrones [spinoff House of Dragon]. We definitely have a writer working on an idea for sure, but I think that it’s fair to say it’s not quite as far along as people think. It’s [not] coming on the air next year. It’s a long way away from that.”

As our initial story noted, Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is attached as exec producer and is co-writing the script with NOS4A2 EPJami O’Brien. Additionally, Alan Ball — who created the original True Blood for HBO in 2008, and remained its showrunner for five of its seven seasons — is poised to return as an exec producer.

“We’ll have to see how it comes together,” Bloys adds. “Like with any development, you want to see [if] it [is] a story worth telling. Is it engaging? Does it add to the original? And we’ll see.”

Based on Charlaine Harris’ Southern Vampire Mysteries novels, OG True Blood — which concluded in Aug. 2014 — was a monster smash for HBO, ranking (at the time) as the network’s most-watched series since The Sopranos. It starred Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Alexander Skarsgård, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Rutina Wesley, Kristin Bauer van Straten, Lauren Bowles, Carrie Preston, Chris Bauer, Deborah Ann Woll, Joe Manganiello and the late Nelsan Ellis. (With reporting by Kim Roots)