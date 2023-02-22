How Does The Last of Us' Editing Blooper Compare to Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian?

HBO’s The Last of Us failed to make sure that the last of every crew member was out of frame when filming a sequence for its latest episode.

In what is (but of course!) being referred to as the new HBO hit’s own “Starbucks coffee cup moment,” eagle-eyed viewers spotted in the farrrrr left bottom corner of a gorgeous flyover shot a band of production crew members.

In the hit drama’s antepenultimate Season 1 episode, titled “Left Behind,” Joel and Ellie (played by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey) were traversing snowy terrain as they continued their search for Joel’s brother Tommy, who was eventually found at a swank, fortified compound.

As Joel and Ellie cross what they believed to be “The River of Death” (on the other side of which, they had been warned, were all kinds of danger), a smattering of crew members can be seen in the bottom left corner of the three-second flyover sequence.

While the oversight is by no means a wristwatch on a Roman soldier, some have decided to liken it to the Season 8 Game of Thrones scene in which a cup of decaf Pike Place roast (with almond milk and six Splenda) is clearly seen on a table in front of Daenerys.

Ever since that admittedly remarkable Game of Thrones whoopsie, catching editing mistakes — especially in not-inexpensive, prestige productions — has become a bit of a sport for some, such as when a sliver of a crew member in a very Terran T-shirt and jeans slipped into frame in The Mandalorian.

Does Game of Thrones still hold the throne when it comes to such on-camera bloopers?