Supernatural Vet Ruth Connell to Bring Rowena to Winchesters Prequel

The CW’s The Winchesters has conjured yet another familiar face to appear during its nearly completed freshman run. 12 Supernatural Vets Who Should Visit Winchesters

Ruth Connell, who from Season 10 through Season 15 of Supernatural racked up more than 30 appearances as the bewitching Rowena MacLeod, is set to reprise that role on the prequel spinoff. In doing so, she checks off one of TVLine’s 12 wished-for appearances by a Supernatural vet.

According to EW.com, which first reported on the encore, Connell will guest-star in the yet-to-be-renewed Winchesters‘ penultimate Season 1 hour, which airs next Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Connell is but the latest of several Supernatural alumni to find their way to the 1970s-set prequel series. To cite a couple of previous examples, Gil McKinney in Episode 7 reprised his role as Henry Winchester, Dean and Sam’s paternal grandfather, while Richard Speight Jr. brought Norse trickster Loki to the spinoff in Episode 8.

During an early-season interview with TVLine, showrunner Robbie Thompson confirmed that fans could expect to see more Supernatural vets in the back half of these first 13 episodes, “which I’m super, super excited about,” he said.

“We also have plans not just to bring back some of our familiar faces, but younger versions of the characters that maybe we haven’t seen yet,” Thompson added during a virtual press panel.

Are you excited to see Connell and Rowena work their magic again, this time on The Winchesters?

Want scoop on The Winchesters, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.