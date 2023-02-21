Quinta Brunson Reacts to Abbott Elementary Joke Likening Her to Teletubbies' Sun Baby

Last week’s Abbott Elementary made a joke at the expense of its own creator/star — and the good-natured fallout was fairly swift. Cancellation Jitters: 13 Shows in Limbo on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW

In Wednesday’s episode of ABC’s Emmy-winning comedy, shade-throwing champ Principal Coleman (Janelle James) likened Janine’s (Quinta Brunson) “round face” to “the Teletubbies’ Sun Baby.” And while Janine did not appreciate the dig, Brunson sure did.

“This is one of my favorite lines in the show,” Brunson reacted Friday on Twitter while sharing a GIF of the moment (see below). “I cracked up the first time I read it. I cracked up during the table read. [It] took me multiple takes not to laugh during filming. [I] cracked up in editing. [I’m] laughing right now.”

Brunson went on to single out the author of said quip, Abbott Elementary writer Brittani Nichols. “I should beat [Brittani] up for this joke, but a good one is a good one,” the EP wrote, before adding, “[I] love my writers.”

this is one of my favorite lines in the show. I cracked up the first time I read it. I cracked up during table read. took me multiple takes not to laugh during filming. cracked up in editing. laughing at it right now. https://t.co/WSQ2HA2tT4 — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) February 18, 2023

Abbott Elementary, which recently completed production on its current second season, has already been renewed for a third season at ABC.