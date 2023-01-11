Abbott Elementary Scores Early Renewal for Season 3 at ABC

Abbott Elementary‘s very good week just got even better: The ABC comedy has been renewed for Season 3, midway through its current sophomore run.

Thus far this season, Abbott Elementary in its new Wednesday time slot is averaging 3.9 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating (with Live+7 playback folded in), up a tick in audience while rock steady in the demo versus its hit freshman run. 2023 Renewal and Cancellation Scorecard

The pickup comes less than 24 hours after Abbott Elementary took home three Golden Globes at Tuesday night’s ceremony, including trophies for Quinta Brunson (Lead Actress in a Musical or Comedy), Tyler James Williams (Supporting Actor in a Musical, Comedy or Drama) and Best Musical/Comedy Series. Additionally, the show notched two SAG Award nominations on Wednesday, for Brunson and the show’s ensemble. (See the full list of nominees here.)

“This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of Quinta Brunson, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary,” said Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group. “Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes — public school teachers. And for some extra icing on the renewal cake, our favorite group of teachers was honored this morning with two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and last night with three Golden Globe Awards. Abbott Elementary is the gift that keeps on giving, and I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic and just plain funny series.”

Abbott Elementary stars Brunson — who also created the series — as Janine Teagues, an optimistic second-grade teacher at the financially strapped title school. The ensemble also includes Williams, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti and William Stanford Davis. New Season 2 episodes currently air Wednesdays at 9/8c.

