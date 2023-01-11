SAG Awards 2023: Ozark's Final Season Leads TV Nominations — See Full List

Just hours after this year’s Golden Globes were handed out, the Screen Actors Guild has unveiled its nominations for the 29th Annual SAG Awards.

Ozark‘s final season led the TV pack with four nominations, including nods for Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner and the show’s ensemble. Following closely behind, with three nominations each, were Better Call Saul‘s swan song, HBO’s Barry and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

On the film side, The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once tied with five nods apiece, and both movies were represented in the Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture category.

As announced Wednesday morning, this year’s SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix’s YouTube channel on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8/7c, and will stream globally on Netflix beginning in 2024. TNT and TBS, which had respectively been airing the SAG Awards since 1998 and 2007, dropped the annual event last May.

Scroll down to see this year’s full list of nominees.

TELEVISION

DRAMA ENSEMBLE

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Zendaya, Euphoria

DRAMA ACTOR

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

COMEDY ENSEMBLE

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

COMEDY ACTRESS

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

COMEDY ACTOR

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR

Emily Blunt, The English

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR

Steve Carell, The Patient

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Sam Elliott, 1883

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

STUNT ENSEMBLE

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Stranger Things

FILM

MOTION PICTURE CAST

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Bill Nighy, Living

Adam Sandler, Hustle

FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

STUNT ENSEMBLE

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

