SAG Awards 2023: Ozark's Final Season Leads TV Nominations — See Full List

Just hours after this year’s Golden Globes were handed out, the Screen Actors Guild has unveiled its nominations for the 29th Annual SAG Awards.
Ozark‘s final season led the TV pack with four nominations, including nods for Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner and the show’s ensemble. Following closely behind, with three nominations each, were Better Call Saul‘s swan song, HBO’s Barry and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.
On the film side, The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once tied with five nods apiece, and both movies were represented in the Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture category.
As announced Wednesday morning, this year’s SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix’s YouTube channel on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8/7c, and will stream globally on Netflix beginning in 2024. TNT and TBS, which had respectively been airing the SAG Awards since 1998 and 2007, dropped the annual event last May.
TELEVISION
DRAMA ENSEMBLE
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus
DRAMA ACTRESS
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, Euphoria
DRAMA ACTOR
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
COMEDY ENSEMBLE
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
COMEDY ACTRESS
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
COMEDY ACTOR
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR
Emily Blunt, The English
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR
Steve Carell, The Patient
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Sam Elliott, 1883
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
STUNT ENSEMBLE
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stranger Things
FILM
MOTION PICTURE CAST
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Bill Nighy, Living
Adam Sandler, Hustle
FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
STUNT ENSEMBLE
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
