Love Is Blind Gets Season 4 Release Date: Here's When New Episodes Arrive

Who’s ready for more pod drama?

Netflix announced Tuesday that Love Is Blind is returning for Season 4 next month. Episodes 1-5 will premiere Friday, March 24; followed by Episodes 6-8 on March 31; Episodes 9-11 on April 7; and Episode 12 on April 14. (We’re not saying the weddings will end in disaster, but we see the irony of the final episode landing on the anniversary of the Titanic hitting an iceberg.)

The new season will take place in Seattle. (Season 1 was shot in Atlanta; Season 2 was set in Chicago, and Season 3 was filmed in Dallas.)

Originally debuting in February 2020, the reality dating show hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey follows singles as they fall in love and choose to marry someone without ever meeting them beforehand. Love Is Blind: After the Altar Recap: Which Couple Broke Up?

Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will “move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the pods,” per the official description. “When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?”

The streamer recently released the Season 3 follow-up series Love Is Blind: After the Altar, which caught audiences up with everyone from that cast. (Head here for our full recap on what went down with the reunited pairings.)

Are you looking forward to a new season of Love Is Blind? Sound off below!