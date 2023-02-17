Ratings: Animal Control Outperforms Flatch, Call Me Kat Eyes Season Highs

In the latest TV show ratings, there was a three-way tie for the Thursday demo win, while CBS’ Young Sheldon delivered the night’s largest audience. Cancellation Jitters: Network Shows in Limbo

FOX | Coming out of its Super Bowl Sunday showcase, Next Level Chef drew 1.9 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, down a tick from Hell’s Kitchen recent averages. Even so, Animal Control went on to debut to 2.1 mil and a 0.3 (and a TVLine reader grade of “B-“), greatly improving on time slot predecessor Welcome to Flatch‘s Season 2 averages (990K/0.2). Call Me Kat (1.5 mil/0.3) in turn hit and tied season highs.

CBS | Young Sheldon (7.1 mil/0.6) dipped in the demo, but Ghosts (6.4 mil/0.6) was steady. Leading out of a So Help Me Todd rerun, CSI: Vegas (2.9 mil/0.2) posted series lows.

THE CW | Walker (820K/0.1) hit a season high in audience, while Windy (440K/0.1) dropped a few eyeballs.

NBC | SVU (5 mil/0.6) was steady in the demo, while Law & Order (4.6 mil/0.5) and Organized Crime (3.4 mil/0.4) both dipped.

ABC | The Parent Test ended its season with 1.9 mil/0.3 and 1.5 mil/0.3, after which The Chase (1.8 mil/0.2) matched last week’s series lows.

