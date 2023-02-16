The Flash Brings Back Teddy Sears as Zoom, John Wesley Shipp as Jay Garrick

Two more speedsters are making tracks for The Flash‘s final season — one superfriend, and one fiendish foe.

Series vets John Wesley Shipp and Teddy Sears are both set to appear during Season 9, TVLine has learned exclusive, reprising their respective roles as Jay Garrick and Hunter Zolomon (aka Zoom).

The duo in turn join a final-season guest star slate that already boasts Stephen Amell (as Arrow‘s Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), David Ramsey (as John Diggle/Spartan), Keiyan Lonsdale (as Wally West/Kid Flash) and Sendhil Ramamurthy (as Dr. Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), all in Episode 9 directed by Danielle Panabaker; Batwoman‘s Javicia Leslie (as Red Death), Nicole Maines (reprising her Supergirl role of Nia Nal aka Dreamer), Rick Cosnett (as Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (as Eobard Thawne) and Jessica Parker Kennedy (as Nora/XS). As for Cisco, time will tell?

Previewing Sears’ encore, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace says, “As one of our most memorable villains ever, he scared and delighted audiences in Season 2. And now, I’m happy to announce that the brilliant Teddy Sears is coming back as the evil Zoom aka Hunter Zolomon… for one more battle against Team Flash.

“It’s a reunion I’ve been hoping could happen for several seasons,” the EP adds, “and now I’m so excited that we were finally able to bring Teddy and incredible talents back into our Flash Family for our epic and emotional ninth season. So, get ready to be frightened again, Flash fans!”

And as for Shipp’s latest swing by Central City, “Flash fans have loved John Wesley Shipp’s heroic and heartwarming portrayals on our show since its inception,” Wallace notes. “So, it’s a huge honor to have John back as part of our epic final season. This time, John’s lent his incredible talents to an incredibly emotional story — one that sheds new light on Barry Allen’s tragic past.”

