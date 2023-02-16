Live With Kelly and Ryan Shocker: Seacrest Out! Mark Consuelos to Take Over as Kelly Ripa's Full-Time Cohost

This just in: Seacrest out! Super Bowl 2023: Best and Worst Commercials

Ryan Seacrest announced Thursday that he is leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan after six seasons. He will be succeeded by Kelly Ripa’s husband (and onetime All My Children costar) Mark Consuelos, and the show will be rebranded as Live With Kelly and Mark.

The transition will take place this spring (exact date TBA), as Seacrest heads back to the West Coast to host American Idol‘s live shows in Los Angeles.

“Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career,” Seacrest said in a statement. “She has been an amazing partner, friend and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together. I also want to thank [executive producer] Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew – we’ve made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America. It’s been a memorable ride and now I’m excited to pass the baton to Kelly’s ‘real’ husband, Mark.”

Added Ripa: “I’m so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan. Ryan’s energy, passion and love for entertainment is one of a kind.”

Seacrest was announced as Ripa’s permanent cohost in May 2017. He succeeded Michael Strahan, who made the rather abrupt transition from Live to Good Morning America in 2016. Seacrest and Ripa’s morning-show rapport would eventually serve as the inspiration for the ABC sitcom pilot Work Wife, which received a pilot order in 2020 but did not move forward to series.

Ripa and Consuelos’ relationship dates back to the mid-’90s, when they first met on the set of ABC’s All My Children. They wedded in 1996 and have three children together.

The real-life marrieds played Pine Valley sweethearts Hayley Vaughn and Mateo Santos. They departed AMC in 2002, at which point Ripa was already a year into co-hosting Live (opposite Regis Philbin). Over the years, Consuelos has filled in for Philbin, Strahan and Seacrest more than 130 times.

“Goodbyes are never easy, but we look forward to welcoming Ryan back regularly with open arms,” Gelman said Thursday. “As a fan-favorite guest host for years, Mark is no stranger to the Live family. Having him join the show is so special for us and we’re sure that viewers will feel the same.”

