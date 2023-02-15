Ratings: Night Court Dips Again, Lands in 4-Way Tie for Tuesday Demo Win

In the latest TV show ratings, there was a four-way tie for the nightly demo win, while CBS’ FBI easily drew Tuesday’s largest audience. Which New Shows Get the Best DVR Gains?

NBC | Night Court (with 3.7 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating) dipped for a fifth straight time since its debut; American Auto (1.8 mil/0.2) hit lows; and La Brea (2 mil/0.2, Hey Levi!) matched its previous episode’s series lows.

CBS | FBI (7 mil/0.5) is looking at its smallest audience since Nov. 6 and dipped in the demo; International (5.4 mil/0.4) hit a season low in audience and dipped in the demo; and Most Wanted (4.7 mil/0.4) drew its second-smallest audience of the season but held steady in the demo.

FOX | 9-1-1: Lone Star (3.6 mil/0.5, read recap) hit at least a season low in audience while steady in the demo; Accused (2.2 mil/0.3) was steady.

ABC | The Rookie (4 mil/0.5) was steady, Feds (2.5 mil/0.3) hit a 2023 low in audience while steady in the demo, and Will Trent dipped to an audience low (2.8 mil) while posting its fourth 0.3 rating out of six airings.

