B.J. Novak Anthology The Premise Is Not Returning for Season 2

B.J. Novak’s The Premise will no longer be exploring the comedic absurdities of humanity and society. Sources confirm for TVLine that the long-MIA anthology series will not be returning for a second season.

Hosted by Novak, The Premise — which streamed via FX on Hulu from Sept. 16, 2021 to Oct. 7, 2021 — tackled hard-hitting issues such as gun control, identity, social justice, sex, capitalism, revenge, love, fame and social media, all told through an off-kilter, philosophical lens.

Described as “a daring and ambitious series about individuals facing timeless moral questions in unprecedented times,” the anthology boasted an impressive cast that included Ben Platt (The Politician), Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish), Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-0), Eric Lange (Perry Mason), Kaitlyn Dever (Last Man Standing), Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea), Amy Landecker (Transparent), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Beau Bridges (Masters of Sex), Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) and more.

TVLine readers gave the season finale (read a full recap here) a grade of “B+,” while the overall series earned a “B.”

TVLine's streaming scorecard has been updated with the now-confirmed news.