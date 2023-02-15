Run the World Lands Season 2 Premiere Date at Starz — When Will It Return?

New episodes of the Starz comedy Run the World are on the way.

The network announced Wednesday that Season 2 is set to premiere on Friday, May 26 at 9:30/8:30c. New episodes will also become available at midnight ET via the Starz app and all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Run the World follows a group of “smart, funny, and vibrant thirty-something Black women — fiercely loyal best friends — who live, work and play in Harlem,” per the official logline. “As they strive for world domination, they each navigate career highs and lows, hookups and heartbreaks that causes them to re-evaluate who they are and where they are going. At its core, it’s an authentic and unapologetic show about enviable friendship and not only surviving but thriving together.”

Andrea Bordeaux, who starred as Ella in Season 1, will not be back after exiting the show over a COVID-19 vaccine mandate issued by Lionsgate, which produces Run the World. As previously reported, Lionsgate was in conversations with Bordeaux regarding her concerns about the mandate and allegedly offered “reasonable ways to accommodate them.” However, a “workable solution” did not pan out and Bordeaux chose to walk away from the show. (Bordeaux, however, maintained that Lionsgate “made no efforts to find a workable solution. I was fired.”)

New cast additions for Season 2 include Tika Sumpter (The Haves and the Have Nots), Isha Blaaker (Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming), Cree Summer (Rugrats) and Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins (Dear White People). Meanwhile, Rachelle Williams — whose credits include Love Life, mixed-ish and Survivor’s Remorse — will take over for Yvette Lee Bowser (Living Single) as showrunner. Williams will also executive-produce alongside Bowser and series creator Leigh Davenport.