Dennis Franz Pays Tribute to His Late NYPD Blue Son Austin Majors

NYPD Blue's Dennis Franz is remembering his TV son Austin Majors, who died over the weekend at age 27.

Per TMZ, Majors — who was reportedly living in a homeless shelter — allegedly died after ingesting fentanyl.

“I was so shocked and saddened to hear of Austin’s passing,” Franz said in a statement to ET. “Austin was always such a joy to have on the set; he brought smiles and happiness to everyone.

“Some of my favorite scenes during the 12 years of NYPD Blue are with Sipowicz and Theo,” the since-retired Emmy winner continued, referring to his and Majors’ respective characters. “Every day that Austin worked I would greet him with, ‘It’s Austin Major’s Day,’ sung to the tune of ‘[It’s] Howdy Doody Time.’ Although we haven’t stayed in touch since the show ended in 2005, I will always remember him fondly. My love and condolences to his family.”

Majors’ family — which includes former actress Kali Majors — called him a “loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being” who “took great joy and pride in his acting career,” adding, “He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing.

“Austin’s younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with Kids With a Cause, and backpacking together,” the family’s statement continued. “Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever.”

In addition to playing Theo Sipowicz for seven seasons, Majors also guest-starred on According to Jim, Desperate Housewives, NCIS and How I Met Your Mother.