Austin Majors, NYPD Blue's Theo Sipowicz, Dead at 27

Former child actor Austin Majors, best known for his role as the son of Dennis Franz's Detective Andy Sipowicz on NYPD Blue, died over the weekend. He was 27.

According to TMZ, which first broke the news, Majors — who was reportedly living in a homeless shelter — died after ingesting fentanyl.

In a statement to the site, Majors’ family — which includes former actress Kali Majors — called Majors a “loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being” who “took great joy and pride in his acting career,” adding, “He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing.

“Austin’s younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with Kids With a Cause, and backpacking together,” the statement continued. “Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever.”

In addition to playing Theo Sipowicz on NYPD Blue, Majors’ resume included guest stints on According to Jim, Desperate Housewives, NCIS and How I Met Your Mother.