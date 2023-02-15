A Small Light: NatGeo Limited Series About Anne Frank Ally Sets Premiere

When Otto Frank asked his employee, Miep Gies, to help hide his family during the Nazi occupation of Amsterdam in World War II, she readily agreed. The story of that selfless, dangerous decision is the basis of the upcoming drama A Small Light.

The limited series about Anne Frank, her family and those who helped them will premiere on Monday, May 1, at 9/8c, TVLine can reveal exclusively. The news comes on what would have been Gies’ 114th birthday.

A Small Light will premiere with two back-to-back episodes. New episodes will follow at 9 and 10 pm Mondays on NatGeo, and will be available to stream the next day on Disney+.

The true story, told with what the network calls “a modern sensibility,” follows Miep (played by The Morning Show‘s Bel Powley) as Otto (Ray Donovan‘s Liev Schreiber) makes his crucial request. In the two years that follow, as Anne keeps her diary and the family hides from Nazis, Miep and her husband Jan (Peaky Blinders‘ Joe Cole) watch over the Franks as well as the van Pels and Pfeffer families, all of whom are living in the secret annex.

After Anne’s death, Gies found her diary and preserved it, giving it to Otto when he returned from Auschwitz. Anne Frank’s diary, of course, went on to be published across the globe, becoming a timeless testament to the resilience of the human spirit, even in the face of unspeakable evil.

The limited series hails from Joan Rater and Tony Phelan (Grey’s Anatomy), who served as writers and showrunners. Episodes were filmed on location in Amsterdam and Prague.

Scroll down to get a good look at A Small Light‘s official poster, then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch?