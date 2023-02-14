Legends of Tomorrow fans, do we have a casting for you.

Brandon Routh, who played Ray Palmer aka The Atom in the dearly departed CW series, is dropping by Quantum Leap. He is set to guest-star as Commander Alexander Augustine (who is Addison’s father) in an upcoming episode, IGN reports.

The installment, titled “SOS” and set during war games in 1989, will air Monday, Feb. 27, at 10/9c on NBC. The network also released photos of Routh in character, which you can check out below.

“Growing up watching Quantum Leap, it was an honor to portray such a pivotal character in Addison’s life!” Routh said in a statement. “Ray [Lee] and Caitlin [Bassett] are a fantastic duo and I loved being a part of the QL team. As an Iowan, it was also exciting to film on the USS Iowa!”

Series lead Raymond Lee previously teased what to expect in the hour during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour.

“We may see Addison have some closure with her father in a series of different ways,” Lee told TVLine. “It’s a great dynamic because I’m directly under his command the entire episode. There are times when he is the father-in-law character to me. There is that energy, and we like to lean into that.”

The episode was “very cinematically shot,” according to Lee. “We’ve got a lot of drone coverage in that. Being on an active battleship is also just gorgeous to see.”

Set 30 years after Sam Beckett (played in the original series by Scott Bakula) vanished in the Quantum Leap accelerator, the NBC continuation follows a new team assembled to restart the project. Everything changed, though, when Ben (played by Lee) made an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving his team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it.

In addition to Legends of Tomorrow, Routh has appeared as The Atom in fellow Arrowverse shows The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl and Batwoman. Other TV credits for the actor include The Rookie, Black-ish, Chuck and One Life to Live. He also played the Man of Steel on the big screen in the 2006 film Superman Returns.

Are you excited to see Brandon Routh in Quantum Leap? Sound off below!