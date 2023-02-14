TVLine Items: New Outlander Theme, The Penguin Adds 4 to Cast and More

Outlander will be singing a new tune in Season 7: Starz has released video of the show’s updated opening theme song, “The Skye Boat Song,” now performed by Grammy Award winner Sinead O’Connor. Fans are familiar with the seasonal change of the theme song, with a new artist adding their own spin each time.

“We are honored to have Sinead O’Connor performing ‘The Skye Boat Song,'” showrunner Matthew B. Roberts said in a statement. “Her rendition is, for me, a reminder of all that’s beautiful about Outlander. She is talented beyond measure. Hers is a voice of the ages — one which pierces heart and soul — and embodies the spirit of the show.”

Season 7 is expected to premiere this summer, with the eighth season to be the final one, it was announced in January. But it will not be the end of the Outlander franchise: Starz has ordered to series Outlander: Blood of My Blood, a prequel centered on the love story of Jamie Fraser’s parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* HBO Max’s upcoming The Penguin series, starring Colin Farrell, has added the following actors to its cast: Michael Kelly (House of Cards, Jack Ryan), Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse), Deirdre O’Connell (Outer Range) and Rhenzy Feliz (The Runaways). No character details are currently available.

* Reelz has renewed On Patrol: Live for 90 more episodes, extending the show’s run through January 2024.

* Peacock has renewed the reality series Paris in Love, starring Paris Hilton and her family, for Season 2 (to premiere at a TBA date this year).

* Beef, a half-hour dark comedy starring Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead) and Ali Wong (American Housewife) as a failing contractor and a self-made entrepreneur, respectively, whose feud unravels their lives and relationships, will premiere Thursday, April 6 on Netflix.

* Reggie, a new documentary that examines the career and legacy of Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and activist Reggie Jackson, will premiere Friday, March 24 on Prime Video.

* Yamiche Alcindor announced on Monday that she is stepping down as moderator of Washington Week, the PBS public affairs program. Her final day as moderator will be Friday, Feb. 24.

* Peacock has released a trailer for Queens Court, a new unscripted dating series starring TV personality Evelyn Lozada and American singers Tamar Braxton and Nivea, which is set to be released on Thursday, March 16. The 10-episode series will follow the three women on their quest for love with the help of celebrity couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete.

