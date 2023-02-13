Sex/Life Season 2: Billie Has a New Man (and It's Not Brad) in Full Trailer

“I’m not [upset], I’m just done,” Billie’s husband Cooper tells her in the full trailer for Sex/Life Season 2.

That admission is quickly followed by this revelation from Brad: “I came to you six months ago with a ring. You said no, and now it’s too late.”

It’s safe to say that Billie’s love life is still a hot mess when the Netflix series returns with new episodes on Thursday, March 2.

In the preview, which you can check out above, the embattled mom of two (played by Sarah Shahi) sets her sights on a new man, Majid (played by Tehran’s Darius Homayoun). The sneak peek also teases a love interest for her best friend Sasha (Margaret Odette), who was single — and hooked up with Brad (Adam Demos) — during Season 1, which was released way back in June 2021.

The streamer also released new photos from the upcoming season; see below.

Inspired by B.B. Easton’s memoir 44 Chapters About 4 Men, Sex/Life follows Billie Connelly, a wife and mother who, after growing tired of her boring suburban life, begins journaling and fantasizing about her passionate exploits with ex-boyfriend Brad.

Returning Season 2 cast also includes Mike Vogel as Cooper, Jonathan Sadowski (Young & Hungry) as Devon and Li Jun Li (Babylon) as Francesca.

New to the cast this season are Homayoun, Wallis Day (Batwoman) as Gigi, Cleo Anthony (She’s Gotta Have It, Roswell New Mexico) as Kam, Craig Bierko (UnREAL) as Mick and Dylan Bruce (Midnight Texas, Orphan Black) as Spencer.

