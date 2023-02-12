The Flash's Barry/Oliver Reunion Episode Will Pay 'Homage' to Arrow's 'Incredible Fight Sequences'

One of Arrow‘s calling cards will be on display when Stephen Amell’s Oliver Queen (somehow) reunites with Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen during The Flash‘s farewell season.

It was announced in January that the ninth episode of The Flash‘s ninth season will bring back Amell and former co-star David Ramsey as Arrow‘s Oliver/Green Arrow and Diggle/Spartan, with Keiyan Lonsdale and Sendhil Ramamurthy also reprising their respective Arrowverse roles of Wally West/Kid Flash and Dr. Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork.

The task of directing this highly anticipated reunion fell on original Flash cast member Danielle Panabaker, in what will be her fifth time behind the camera.

As such, when TVLine very recently spoke with Panabaker about the Feb. 15 episode of The Flash (which will shed light on the mysterious new character she now is playing), we had to also confirm that the the suited-up BTS photo that David Ramsey shared meant that Episode 9 would deliver a “super” fight scene.

“There is” a fight scene, Panabaker affirmed, “and my understanding is that one of the stunts we did was one of the biggest stunts that has ever been done on Flash.”

Panabaker also teased “a fight sequence that was my homage to the incredible fight sequences that they did on Arrow all those years. So, it’s a packed, full episode, absolutely.” (We’ll have much more from Panabaker, on both Episode 2 and 9, in upcoming TVLine features.)

As for how the very dead Oliver Queen manages to come back for Episode 9, Flash showrunner Eric Wallace has been mum on specifics, though he did assure TVLine, “We don’t change what has happened in the eight seasons of Arrow.” Rather, “we honor all of that.”

And the end result of this unexpected yet fitting reunion between Barry and Oliver? “There won’t be a dry eye in the house at the end of that episode,” Wallace avowed. “It’s extremely emotional.”

Want scoop on The Flash, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.