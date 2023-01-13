The Flash First Look! Oliver, Diggle, Barry and Wally Suit Up and Reunite in BTS Photo From David Ramsey

Goosebumps, people.

Following a fake-out or two from Stephen Amell, fellow Arrow vet David Ramsey has stepped forth with the goods: a true first look at The Flash‘s final-season episode that reunites Oliver, Diggle and Barry.

“Congratulations to Team Flash for nine incredible seasons. But most importantly.. thank ALL OF YOU for your undying support for this universe,” Ramsey wrote Friday night on Instagram, alongside a BTS photo of him, Amell, Grant Gustin and Keiyan Lonsdale, suited up as Spartan, Green Arrow, The Flash and Kid Flash (see it below). “None of this is possible without you! Enjoy the mashup you had no idea you needed! #TheFlashFinalSeason #ArrowLives!”

As recently announced, the ninth episode of The Flash‘s ninth and final season, which is currently being directed by Flash vet Danielle Panabeker, brings back Amell, Ramsey and Lonsdale, as well as Sendhil Ramamurthy as Season 6 Flash foe Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork.

“As soon as our final season was announced, we knew we wanted Stephen to come back and reprise his iconic role as Oliver Queen,” The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement. “After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen on his heroic path. That’s why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver’s return in the final season of The Flash.”

As for Diggle’s involvement, “As one of the legacy Arrowverse characters who helped start it all, John Diggle holds a special place in our hearts, as well as the fans’,” Wallace said. “Plus, the commanding presence and commitment to excellence actor/director David Ramsey brings to the screen each-and every time is truly inspiring. So, of course, it was a no-brainer to have Diggle join Team Flash in our final season!”

The result of Oliver Queen’s very improbable reappearance — after all, he died twice during the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event — is “an epic-yet-emotional episode we hope Arrowverse fans will enjoy,” Wallace said. “It’s all to say ‘thank you’ to everyone for watching and supporting our show throughout nine wonderful years. We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to see Grant and Stephen saving the world together again. And yes, there will be thrills, chills and tears.”

Want scoop on The Flash, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.