Avenue 5 Cancelled at HBO

Avenue 5‘s journey through outer space has ended: HBO has cancelled the sci-fi comedy starring Hugh Laurie after two seasons, TVLine has learned.

“Going to space with Armando Iannucci has been an incredible journey,” an HBO spokesperson said in a statement. “While we will not be moving forward with a third season of Avenue 5, we look forward to many more adventures together.”

Avenue 5 starred Laurie as the captain of a interplanetary cruise ship that got knocked off course and had to find a way to survive with angry passengers and dwindling supplies. Josh Gad co-starred as the ship’s billionaire owner, with Zach Woods as the ship’s head of customer relations. Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Lenora Crichlow, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Ethan Phillips led the supporting cast. Veep creator Armando Iannucci created the series and served as an executive producer.

Debuting in January 2020 with a nine-episode freshman season, Avenue 5 was renewed for Season 2 a month later, but didn’t return until two and a half years after that due to COVID-related production delays. The eight-episode sophomore season wrapped up this past November.

The writing was on the wall for Avenue 5‘s fate when the actors were released from their contracts last May after their options expired. Laurie has since signed on to join the cast of the Apple TV+ spy thriller Tehran for its upcoming third season.

Will you miss drifting through space with Avenue 5?