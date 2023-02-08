Hugh Laurie Joins Tehran as Apple TV+ Renews Espionage Thriller for Season 3 — Is This Bad News for Avenue 5?

This doesn’t bode well for the future of HBO’s Avenue 5: Hugh Laurie has booked another full-time TV gig.

The TV vet is joining the cast of Apple TV+’s espionage thriller Tehran for its just-ordered third season, the streamer announced on Wednesday. He will play the series-regular role of Eric Peterson, a South African nuclear inspector.

Laurie will star alongside returning cast members Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub and Shila Ommi, as well as fellow Tehran newbies Sasson Gabai, Bahar Pars and Phoenix Raei.

Regarding the fate of Laurie’s space comedy Avenue 5, which concluded its second season last fall, an HBO rep maintains that no decision has been made about a potential Season 3.

In Tehran Season 3, Sultan’s Tamar — after going rogue at the end of Season 2 and reeling from the loss of her closest allies — must find a way to reinvent herself and win back the Mossad’s support if she is to survive.

“Tehran is a nonstop thrill ride that has hooked fans around the globe,” said Morgan Wandell, head of international programming at Apple TV+, in a statement. “Like viewers everywhere, we can’t wait for another heart-pounding season… We are so excited to have the brilliant Hugh Laurie join Niv and the incredibly talented cast in a new storyline that has all the makings of an unforgettable season.”