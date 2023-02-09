YOU Season 4: Lukas Gage Explains the Mechanics of Filming That Kinky Reveal

If you’ve seen Episode 2 of YOU‘s fourth season, you already know what we’re about to discuss. Because how could we not? TV's 30+ Most Essential Cast Additions

While Joe — sorry, Jonathan — investigates his new friends in the hopes of unmasking this season’s mystery killer, he stumbles upon something even more intriguing: Phoebe’s boyfriend Adam (Lukas Gage) is into water sports! And we’re not talking about the kind you watch on the Olympics, though goggles are used.

“I don’t remember what the description of [the act] was in the outline, but when we sent those writers off to script, it wasn’t set in stone,” showrunner Sera Gamble tells TVLine. “One important guardrail for us is that we don’t kink shame or sex shame in any way on the show. This is only salacious because it’s a secret. It’s not Joe’s thing, but he doesn’t have a strong opinion one way or another. It’s more that Adam is living a double life. That’s the important part. Don’t ask me what the other pitches were, because I can’t remember, but the golden shower felt perfect.”

Gamble’s next step was to call Gage because, as she rightly points out, “that’s his face in that close-up. I wanted to have a frank conversation with the actor before we set it in stone.”

Gage was happy to oblige, explaining to TVLine that the whole process was very technical.

“You’re just getting squirted with a water bottle that’s been colored yellow with food coloring,” he says of the specific mechanics. “It’s very safe and it’s talked about with an intimacy coordinator, and I had a lovely crew and cast supporting me along the way.”

Of course, Gage is no stranger to on-screen sexual shenanigans. If you watched the first season of The White Lotus, you surely remember a certain encounter between Gage and Murray Bartlett.

“We’re in a place where we’re coming with more authenticity and honesty with TV characters,” Gage notes. “These are fully formed characters. For some, that means exploring their sexuality and their personal lives — and showing a little more. I don’t know, my agents are just throwing me in these crazy scenarios.”

Were you surprised to see Adam’s kinky secret play out on screen? Drop a comment with your thoughts on YOU Season 4 below.