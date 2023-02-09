Wednesday Ratings: The Flash Returns Smaller, AMLT Steady, Kung Fu Grows

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s The Conners and Abbott Elementary tied CBS’ annual Super Bowl commercials countdown for the Wednesday demo win, while the latter commanded the night’s biggest audience. Cancellation Jitters: Network Shows in Limbo

THE CW | The Flash opened its farewell run with 512,000 total viewers (down from its Season 8 finale/average) and a 0.1 demo rating; TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “B”; read post mortem. Bubble drama Kung Fu returned from a long break to 440K (its second-best audience of the season) but a demo low of 0.0.

CBS | Leading out of the Super Bowl commercials special (4.7 mil/0.5), Lingo (2.4 mil/0.3) was down in the demo but Tough as Nails (1.9 mil/0.3) was up.

ABC | Leading out of a steady The Conners (4.1 mil/0.5, read recap), a first episode of G-Rod’s Not Dead Yet retained 3.5 mil and a 0.4; TVLine readers gave the sitcom debut an average grade of “B.” Abbott Elementary (3.1 mil/0.5) dipped, after which Not Dead Yet slipped to 2.8 mil/0.4 with its regular time slot premiere. Opening its final season, A Million Little Things (2.2 mil/0.3, reader grade “A-“: read Gary post mortem) improved on its previous audience average while steady in the demo.

FOX | Name That Tune (1.8 mil/0.3) dipped with its finale, while Special Forces: WTT (1.7 mil/0.3) was steady.

