The Peripheral Renewed for Season 2

Flynne Fisher’s complicated future will continue to unravel: Prime Video has renewed The Peripheral for Season 2, the streamer announced Thursday.

“We are thrilled to continue the journey into Season 2 and delve deeper into the incredible world that [author William] Gibson created,” creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan said in a statement. “On behalf of Scott Smith, Vincenzo Natali and the entire team, we’re grateful to our partners at Amazon and, most of all, to the fans.”

Based on the bestselling novel by sci-fi pioneer Gibson, The Peripheral follows the aforementioned Flynn (Kickass‘ Chloë Grace Moretz), a smart young woman who’s stuck in a dead-end town until she gets a taste of a new path courtesy of a virtual reality-esque headset. But that supposedly fictional reality turns out to be more real than ever, as she’s pulled into a strange world of knife-wielding robot chauffeurs, disappearing cars and ear-shattering explosions.

Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Gary Carr (The Deuce), T’Nia Miller (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders) and Alexandra Billings (The Conners) co-star.

Westworld creators Joy and Nolan serve as executive producers, alongside creator and showrunner Smith (A Simple Plan).

