Snowfall EP Teases a 'Surprising' and 'Emotional' End to the Final Season

Franklin was so close to getting everything he wanted. TV Shows Ending in 2023

His pockets were full, and he was ready to step out of the game for good. But then Teddy wiped out all his accounts, putting him deep into debt, and everything fell apart from there.

Snowfall’s sixth and final season — which premieres the first two episodes Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10/9c on FX — finds the Saint family at war with each other and Franklin backed into a corner. Desperate for cash at the end of Season 5, the drug kingpin robbed his Aunt Louie, who undercut him to become Teddy’s sole buyer (and built her own competing empire in the process). It’s because of these betrayals that we’ll see him at his most ruthless in the coming episodes.

“He’s got to survive,” series co-creator and executive producer Dave Andron tells TVLine. “There’s always been an element of danger to what he’s doing, but he’s needs to go after the CIA and Teddy to get that money back. The stakes are so high. He’s got a child on the way. He’s really in it, and we’ll have to see who he is, what he’s willing to do.”

Teddy, meanwhile, is just trying to get back to the CIA after being forced out. He currently works from the outside as a contractor.

“Teddy still wants back inside the walls,” the Snowfall EP notes. “He does want a seat at the table where the long arc of history is decided, and that money was the thing that was going to get him back at that table. This season, it’s: ‘Can he use that money? Can he get back inside the walls? Can he satisfy his ambition?’”

Franklin is fixing to fight everybody, but he won’t go at it alone. He still has Black Diamond and Dallas in his pocket, as well as his mother Cissy and pregnant girlfriend Veronique, who called in reinforcements. We didn’t see who she phoned in the Season 5 finale, but Andron confirms that it was, indeed, her scammer mother.

“We set up her history and her past with her mom,” he explains. “You have to steal your money back somehow, [so] who better to come in and help you than an all-time con woman?”

Given Franklin’s fraught romantic history, it’s understandable why some fans might be skeptical of Veronique’s loyalty to Franklin. However, Andron assures that she is standing by her man and will see this through to the end. “She’s in it,” he declares. “The child is not a f—king joke. She’s in it with him. She’s got to help him win.”

With the series coming to a close, one can’t help but think about series co-creator John Singleton, who passed away a few months before the Season 3 premiere in 2019. Andron says the show’s ending will honor Singleton, as well as the fans who’ve been along for the journey.

“I think we finished telling the story in a really surprising and inevitable way,” he shares. “It’s really emotional, and I think it’s really satisfying, and I think that’s what he would have wanted. I believe he’d be really happy with where we landed.”