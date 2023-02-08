Drag Race Reboots The Daytona Winds as Two Queens Wage 'War' — Watch

Someone call Jasmine Kennedie, because we’re about to bust.

Friday’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV, 8/7c) finds the remaining queens rebooting The Daytona Winds challenge from last season, this time with a sitcom twist.

But this episode won’t be all punchlines and laugh tracks, as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the first act. In fact, it’s safe to say that we have our first official feud of Season 15 between Malaysia Babydoll Foxx and Mistress Isabelle Brooks.

After a tense exchange about her behavior in the previous challenge, Isabelle concludes: “The girls don’t want to see me mad, trust me. I’m not going to apologize for having fun. But if y’all don’t want me to have fun, let the games begin.”

“Right now, it’s like World War Drag Race,” Malaysia says. “The battle is on, and may the best drag queen win.”

Following Robin Fierce’s elimination last week, 11 queens remain in the competition: Anetra, Aura Mayari, Jax, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Salina EsTitties, Sasha Colby and Spice.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at this week’s Drag Race, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Which queen(s) are you rooting for?