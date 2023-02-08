TVLine Items: Arrow Vet in East New York, Perry Mason Trailer and More

Kelly Hu is making the trek to East New York.

The Arrow vet will recur on the CBS drama as Allison Cha, a political policy advisor who shadows Jimmy Smits’ Chief Suarez to get a better grasp on the responsibilities of the New York Police Department, our sister site Deadline reports. The actress makes her debut in the Feb. 19 episode.

In addition to playing China White on Arrow, Hu’s other TV credits include BMF, The Orville, Warehouse 13 and The Vampire Diaries.

* Starz has picked up the drama Three Women, starring Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies), after it was dropped from Showtime post-development, per The Hollywood Reporter. Based on Lisa Taddeo’s bestseller of the same name about the true stories of three women, the series follows three characters played by DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It), Betty Gilpin (GLOW) and Gabrielle Creevy (In My Skin) as they upend their lives in an attempt to reclaim it at the encouragement of Woodley’s Gia.

* Henry Czerny (Sharp Objects) and Doug Savant (Desperate Housewives) will recur in Starz’s The Venery of Samantha Bird as Teddy, the father of Katherine Langford’s titular character, and loyal businessman Al Minot, respectively, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Pride, the next of Lifetime’s Seven Deadly Sins movies — following Lust, Envy, Wrath and Greed — will follow a famous bakery owner/reality-TV star (played by Grammy winner Stephanie Mills) whose past secrets threaten the success she has achieved. It will premiere Saturday, April 8 at 8/7c.

* Prime Video has ordered a television adaptation of popular comic book series Wytches, from creators Scott Snyder and Jock, our sister site Variety reports. The series follows Sailor Rooks, a 17-year-old who moves to a far-off New England town with his family, but they soon realize that something unsettling lurks in the dark.

* HBO has released a full trailer for Season 2 of Perry Mason, which premieres Monday, March 6 at 9 pm:

