The Late Late Show With James Corden to Be Replaced by @Midnight Reboot at CBS; Chris Hardwick Not Attached

Former Comedy Central late-night show @Midnight is being rebooted at CBS, where it is set to take over the 12:37 am time slot currently occupied by The Late Late Show With James Corden, Deadline reports.

The new incarnation will be executive-produced by The Late Show‘s Stephen Colbert. Former host Chris Hardwick is not attached.

Corden announced last April that he would step down from The Late Late Show at the end of its current eighth season. Since then, CBS had been considering a number of alternative options for post-Late Show time slot, before ultimately settling on @Midnight.

@Midnight ran for four seasons (and 600 episodes) between 2013 and 2017. Each episode consisted of a panel of comedians riffing on Internet culture and the headlines of the day. The third-place contestant was eliminated ahead of the final round, FTW (aka For the Win), and the first-place finisher was deemed the winner of the Internet for the next 23.5 hours — as in, until the next episode of @Midnight.

The decision to replace Corden with a nightly game show will bring an end to the Late Late Show franchise. First launched in January 1995, the 12:37 am show was previously hosted by Tom Snyder (1995-99), Craig Kilborn (1999-2004) and Craig Ferguson (2005-14).

The end of The Late Late Show is the latest in a string of late-night shakeups. The Daily Show is currently without a full-time host following Trevor Noah’s December departure. Additionally, Showtime’s Desus & Mero and TBS’ Full Frontal With Samantha Bee ended their runs in 2022.

