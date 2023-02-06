Not Dead Yet Video: Gina Rodriguez Meets Her First Ghost in ABC Comedy

Gina Rodriguez is getting a visitor from the other side.

The Jane the Virgin vet stars in ABC’s new comedy Not Dead Yet — premiering this Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 8:30/7:30c — as Nell Serrano, a journalist who moves back to the States from London after a broken engagement. Nell gets a job at the local newspaper where she used to work, but rather than picking up where she left off, Nell is assigned to the lowly obituary beat. And the gig comes with an unexpected and not entirely welcome perk: the people Nell is writing about appear to her as ghosts!

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, Nell is greeted by her first spirit, Monty (played by guest star Martin Mull), the creator of a famous bubble gum jingle.

“Are you here to kill me?” a terrified Nell asks, before moving on to the denial stage: “No, I do not see dead people…This has just gotta be the chili cheese fries and the cake and the five cocktails and maybe the half gummy I ate.”

“Go easy there, Keith Richards,” Monty replies.

Adapted by David Windsor and Casey Johnson (The Real O’Neals) from Alexandra Potter’s book Confessions of a 40-something F**k Up, Not Dead Yet also stars Hannah Simone (New Girl), Lauren Ash (Superstore), Rick Glassman (As We See It), Josh Banday (Upload) and Angela Gibbs (On My Block, Black Jesus).

Press PLAY above to watch the sneak peek, then hit the comments to let us know if you’ll be tuning in to the show. (FYI: A second episode airs this Wednesday at 9:30 pm, following Abbott Elementary.)