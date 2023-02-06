GLOW Season 4 Photos: Cast Member Shares Peek at Cancelled Farewell Run

Fans who are still grappling with GLOW‘s unceremonious un-renewal well over two years ago now can at least get a small taste for what the Netflix wrestling comedy had on tap for its farewell run. 20+ Un-Renewed Shows!

Mere weeks after dropping its third season in September 2019, GLOW was picked up for a fourth and final run. One year/pandemic outbreak later, however, came word that due to various concerns — including budget and the precautions needed to keep the cast and crew of a wrestling series safe from the virus — production on Season 4 would not be completed.

“COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show,” series creators Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive explained back then in a statement. “There’s a lot of sh-tty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again.”

But cast member Kate Nash, who played Rhonda “Britannica” Richardson, on Monday morning shared via Twitter a quartet of BTS photos from “the GLOW season ya never saw” — and they reveal, among other things, Britannica channeling a not-so-little mermaid, and Ellen Wong’s Jenny “Fortune Cookie” Chey feeling absolutely in the pink.

The glow season ya never saw @netflix I’m havin a real memory lane moment ok…let me live! 🧜‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/fDilJJXwUy — Kate Nash (@katenash) February 6, 2023

If you still bemoan GLOW’s un-renewal, be assured that leading lady Alison Brie feels your pain — acutely. The cancellation of the beloved Netflix dramedy is “the great heartbreak of my career,” she told Decider. “I loved working on it — maybe more than anything I’ve worked on! — and I miss it a lot. But I feel very grateful for the time I had on the show.”