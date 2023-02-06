Breaking Bad's Walt and Jesse Ditch Meth for PopCorners in Super Bowl Ad

What does it take to perfect PopCorners? A little science, bitch! Better Call Saul Finale Secrets Revealed

PopCorners’ Super Bowl commercial reunites Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul for a quasi-Breaking Bad revival. In it, Jesse gets a taste of Walt’s latest batch — only instead of Blue Sky, it’s a blue bag of white cheddar-flavored PopCorners.

“Yo! These are the bomb!” Jesse opines. “Everyone is going to want a taste… and I know just the guy to talk to.”

We then cut to a meeting between Walt, Jesse and Raymond Cruz’s Tuco Salamanca. Before they proceed, Walt has one demand for the high-ranking distributor: “Say. Their. Name.” He’s referring, of course, to PopCorners.

He and Jesse ultimately guarantee Tuco six signature flavors, but that isn’t good enough. “Seven!” Tuco demands. “You make seven!”

Cranston and Paul previously reprised Walt and Jesse for the 2019 movie El Camino, and more recently in the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul. Cruz also reprised Tuco during Season 1 of Saul.

Prior to Cranston and Paul’s myriad reunions, Cranston revived Walt (well, sorta) in a 2015 Super Bowl spot for Esurance, which you can revisit below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The PopCorners ad will air during Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The big game — which will feature a Halftime Show performance by Rihanna — is set to air Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30/5:30c on Fox.

Have thoughts on the Breaking Bad-themed spot? Sound off in Comments.