SNL Disses Ginny & Georgia in #PeakTV Takedown — WATCH

This weekend’s Saturday Night Live took aim at #PeakTV, and dissed a current Netflix hit in the process.

During a showbiz-themed game show parody featuring contestants Robert, Jacqueline and Mary — played respectively by host Pedro Pascal and cast members Ego Nwodim and Chloe Fineman — Big Hollywood Quiz host Jack Delmar (Bowen Yang) proceeded to ask the players questions about a number of seemingly buzzy TV series. And they whiffed each and every time.

Most notably, Yang’s emcee posed this Q regarding Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia: “This breakout hit is the current No. 1 show on Netflix, Ginny &… ”

When the trio flashed blank stares, Yang’s host emphasized, “It’s the most-watched show on the most-watched streaming service in the world. Ginny &… “

“Juice?” Pascal’s Robert shrugged.

Even after being informed of the correct answer, the players were not buying the series’ existence, with Nwodim’s Jacqueline asking, “Is that from Europe?!”

The contestants similarly struggled to identify two high-profile recent Apple TV+ series: Roar starring Nicole Kidman and The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey starring Samuel L. Jackson.

Robert, Jacqueline and Mary also had zero awareness of two currently Oscar nominated films, Women Talking and To Leslie.

As we reported on Thursday, Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia with the release of its second season amassed 2.5 billion minutes viewed across 20 total episodes during the week of Jan. 2.