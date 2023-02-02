Ginny & Georgia and Kaleidoscope Top Latest Nielsen Streaming Chart

Jack Ryan and Wednesday Addams both stepped aside this week, as two new entries topped Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals. What's New on Streaming in February

For the week of Jan. 2, Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia with the release of its second season amassed 2.5 billion minutes viewed across 20 total episodes. Nielsen notes that the series’ viewers were 77% female and 34% 18-34 — a profile that closely resembles that of Grey’s Anatomy.

Netflix’s Kaleidoscope was a distant second with 1.6 billion minutes viewed across its eight episodes. Nielsen says that the Giancarlo Esposito-led heist drama’s broad audience was evenly split across ages 18-64, as well as split 50% male and female.

Recent chart toppers Wednesday (1 billion minutes/eight episodes) and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (918 million minutes/24 episodes) slipped to third and fourth place, followed by Netflix’s Emily in Paris (727 million minutes/30 episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 for the week of Jan. 2 were a Netflix quintet: Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street (643 million minutes viewed/four episodes), the recently renewed The Recruit (536 million minutes/eight episodes), The Circle (500 million minutes/58 episodes), The Crown (308 million minutes/50 episodes) and Stranger Things (284 million minutes/34 episodes).

Falling out of the Top 10 were Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin (after just one week), Netflix’s Treason, Peacock’s The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Netflix’s Alice in Borderland and Netflix’s I Am a Killer.

